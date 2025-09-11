Former Economic Security Minister Kobayashi Eyeing Run for LDP Presidency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, right, speaks at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Aug. 28.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi intends to announce on Thursday that he will run for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency.

Kobayashi, 50, held talks with LDP lawmakers who support him at the Diet Building on Wednesday. Arrangements are underway for him to make his announcement after he meets with his study group on Thursday.

Kobayashi is also expected to make a more formal announcement at a press conference as early as next week, according to sources. If he does so, it will be his second consecutive bid for the LDP presidency, following last September’s race, where he placed fifth.

Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, has already said he will run in the upcoming election. Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly set to announce her entry into the race, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has also suggested interest.

The election schedule was decided at a recent LDP General Council meeting and will take place over 12 days, the shortest period allowed by the party’s presidential election rules. The LDP presidential election committee has notified party Diet members and relevant others of eight prohibited campaign activities, such as mass mailing of brochures and automated phone calls to party members to seek support. These activities are also banned before campaigning officially kicks off.