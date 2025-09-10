Takaichi Likely to Run in LDP Presidential Election; Motegi Officially Declares Candidacy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sanae Takaichi

Sanae Takaichi, 64, former minister in charge of economic security, has decided to run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election which will choose the successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is currently LDP president.

Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, officially declared his candidacy at a press conference Wednesday. “I will seek a new framework for a coalition government with a party that shares the same basic policy,” Motegi said. He said he will strive to realize wage increases that outpace inflation.

It was also officially decided Wednesday that campaigning for the presidential election will begin on Sept. 22, and voting will take place on Oct. 4.

Takaichi, who lost to Ishiba in a runoff in the previous presidential election in September, exchanged views with lawmakers supporting her at the Diet Building on Tuesday. According to those connected to her camp, Takaichi will soon express her intention to run and may hold a press conference as soon as next week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who has expressed his intent to run in the election, had a meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo with about 20 Diet members and others who had supported him in the previous race to discuss future prospects. Takayuki Kobayashi, another former minister in charge of economic security, has also been considering running. He had a meeting with core members of his camp to discuss the situation.

On Tuesday, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who placed third in last year’s presidential election, was asked by reporters about his intention to run in the election. He responded: “Whether or not I run in the race will be decided after considering, above all else, fulfilling my official duties as a Cabinet minister.” Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who also ran in the previous poll, said at a press conference that he wants to consider what role he can play.