Upper House Election: Japan’s LDP, Komeito Fails to Reach 50 Seats; Losing Majority in House of Councillors

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

4:52 JST, July 21, 2025

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito failed to win 50 seats in the House of Councillors election on Sunday. The ruling bloc loses their majority in the Upper House.

