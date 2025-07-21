Upper House Election: Japan’s LDP, Komeito Fails to Reach 50 Seats; Losing Majority in House of Councillors
4:52 JST, July 21, 2025
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito failed to win 50 seats in the House of Councillors election on Sunday. The ruling bloc loses their majority in the Upper House.
