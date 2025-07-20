Hot word :

Upper House Election: Ishiba Suggests He Will Stay Despite Projections of Major Loses

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at the Liberal Democratic Party Headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

23:25 JST, July 20, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba clearly expressed his intention to remain in office even though the ruling bloc is likely to lose many seats in the House of Councillors after the election on Sunday.

On a TV program, Ishiba said, “It is our responsibility to the nation to establish a clear path forward for population decline, national security and regional revitalization.”

When asked if that could be taken as a sign he would stay in office, Ishiba clearly stated, “That would be fine.”

