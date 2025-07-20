Upper House Election: 4 Candidates from 4 Different Parties Projected to Win in Tokyo Constituency

In the Tokyo constituency, where seven seats are up for grabs in the upper house election, four candidates have been projected to win as of 8:30 p.m. based partly on a Yomiuri Shimbun exit poll.

The four candidates are Yoshiko Kira of the Japanese Communist Party; Saya of Sanseito; Mayu Ushida of the Democratic Party for the People; and Daichi Suzuki of the Liberal Democratic Party.