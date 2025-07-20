Upper House Election: 4 Candidates from 4 Different Parties Projected to Win in Tokyo Constituency
20:46 JST, July 20, 2025
In the Tokyo constituency, where seven seats are up for grabs in the upper house election, four candidates have been projected to win as of 8:30 p.m. based partly on a Yomiuri Shimbun exit poll.
The four candidates are Yoshiko Kira of the Japanese Communist Party; Saya of Sanseito; Mayu Ushida of the Democratic Party for the People; and Daichi Suzuki of the Liberal Democratic Party.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Japan Survey Finds Only 22% of Respondents Trust U.S.; Significant Drop From Joint Poll After Election
-
Japan to Export Used Destroyers to Philippines, as Both Countries Look to Counter China on Seas
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
-
25％ ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Would Be Blow to Japanese Economy; Major Exporters Foresee Drastically Reduced Profits
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday