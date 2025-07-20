Hot word :

Home>Politics>Elections
#Upper House Election

Upper House Election: 4 Candidates from 4 Different Parties Projected to Win in Tokyo Constituency


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:46 JST, July 20, 2025

In the Tokyo constituency, where seven seats are up for grabs in the upper house election, four candidates have been projected to win as of 8:30 p.m. based partly on a Yomiuri Shimbun exit poll.

The four candidates are Yoshiko Kira of the Japanese Communist Party; Saya of Sanseito; Mayu Ushida of the Democratic Party for the People; and Daichi Suzuki of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Elections Page

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING