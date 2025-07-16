Sanseito Gaining Momentum In Multiple Seat Constituencies in Upper House Election; Party Showing Well in Major Cities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People listen to a campaign speech in Kyoto on Sunday.

The ruling and opposition parties continue to jostle for position in the House of Councillors election in the 13 constituencies where two or more seats are up for grabs.

Opposition party Sanseito is gaining momentum, particularly in major cities, and competition among opposition parties is intensifying.

Seven seats, including one to fill a vacancy that was not up for reelection, are being vied for in the Tokyo constituency.

Two newcomers from Sanseito and the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) have emerged from a group of close competitors in the early stage, and the incumbent from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), who had been in the lead, fell back into the group of close competitors.

In the Aichi constituency, where four seats are up for reelection, an incumbent from the CDPJ has gained the upper hand in a close race, while a newcomer from the DPFP lost his lead.

Sanseito, which fielded candidates in all constituencies, is making strides in the Kyoto constituency where two seats are up for grabs, managing to move from a position with little prospects to a group of close competitors

The constituencies of Saitama, Aichi and Osaka, where four seats are up for reelection, remain close races in the early stages, but Sanseito making a good showing.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya told reporters in Tottori, “We want to vie in an election that showcases our presence,” adding, “We are eager to win as many seats as possible.”

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner Komeito is feeling the effects of the rise of the oppositions. Despite continuing to fight neck and neck in the Saitama and Aichi constituencies, which Komeito considers key districts, the party is losing momentum.

“Our goal of winning all seven seats in the constituencies [we are running in] is facing a yellow warning signal,” said a senior Komeito member.

The LDP is facing an unpredictable situation even in some constituencies where two or more seats are up for grabs. In the Fukuoka constituency where three seats are being contested, the LDP’s incumbent candidate, who had been leading, has been caught up by opposition candidates and the race has become close.

Taro Aso, the LDP’s supreme adviser, called for support in a rally on Tuesday in Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture. The city is part of the House of Representatives’ Fukuoka Constituency No. 8 where Aso is elected from. “We must resolutely avoid a situation in which [the ruling bloc] loses its majority in the upper house,” Aso said at the rally.

In the Osaka constituency where four seats are being contested, a newcomer from the Japan Innovation Party, which is based in Osaka and aims to hold on to its two seats, has fallen from a leading position to a group of close competitors, with a total of nine candidates now competing in the group.