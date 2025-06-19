Japan’s LDP Says it Aims to Increase Annual Pay by ¥1 Mil. by FY30; Campaign Pledges Also Include ¥20,000 Cash Handout Per Person
15:27 JST, June 19, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party aims to increase annual salaries by about ¥1 million by fiscal 2030 through sustainable wage increases, according to its campaign pledge draft for the House of Councillors election revealed by party sources.
Under the campaign slogan “move Japan, enrich the daily lives of people,” the LDP devised plans to help create “a strong economy,” “an affluent life” and “an unshakable Japan.”
The draft also includes a provision for a cash handout of ¥20,000 per person and an additional ¥20,000 per child or adult with low income as a measure to cope with rising prices.
The LDP will also seek to raise Japan’s nominal gross domestic product to ¥1 quadrillion by 2040 and increase the average income of residents by more than 50%.
The party also advocates for sufficient reserve funds to prepare for the impact of U.S. tariff measures.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
Japan Coast Guard Begins Employment Scheme for Retiring MSDF Personnel; Aims for 15 Recruits in FY25
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya