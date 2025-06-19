Japan’s LDP Says it Aims to Increase Annual Pay by ¥1 Mil. by FY30; Campaign Pledges Also Include ¥20,000 Cash Handout Per Person

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party headquarters

The Liberal Democratic Party aims to increase annual salaries by about ¥1 million by fiscal 2030 through sustainable wage increases, according to its campaign pledge draft for the House of Councillors election revealed by party sources.

Under the campaign slogan “move Japan, enrich the daily lives of people,” the LDP devised plans to help create “a strong economy,” “an affluent life” and “an unshakable Japan.”

The draft also includes a provision for a cash handout of ¥20,000 per person and an additional ¥20,000 per child or adult with low income as a measure to cope with rising prices.

The LDP will also seek to raise Japan’s nominal gross domestic product to ¥1 quadrillion by 2040 and increase the average income of residents by more than 50%.

The party also advocates for sufficient reserve funds to prepare for the impact of U.S. tariff measures.