Hyogo Gov. Denies Paying for Social Media Campaign in Election

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Motohiko Saito leaves his office after winning the Hyogo gubernatorial election on Sunday in Chuo Ward, Kobe.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito on Monday denied paying a company to run his social media campaign in the Nov. 17 gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture.

He made the statement in response to an online article published by the head of the public relations company in Hyogo saying that the company was in charge of coming up with his social media strategy and managing his social media accounts during the closely watched race.

If Saito paid election campaign fees to the company for its services, it may constitute vote-buying under the public offices election law.

“I’ve not violated the public offices election law,” Saito said.

He said he had asked the company mainly to design an election poster for him and paid around ¥700,000 in total.

The article also said that the company was “entrusted with overall public relations activities” for Saito’s successful re-election bid.

After attending a meeting of the National Governors’ Association in Tokyo, Saito was asked by reporters whether he had asked the company to craft his online election strategy free of charge.

“While I listened to (the company’s) input and ideas, my own camp took the initiative in handling” the online strategy, he said.

Saito also said he understands that the company head took part in his election campaign as a volunteer.

Saito added he will consult with his lawyer on whether to disclose the contract he had with the company and whether he would be open to interviews by police and public prosecutors.