Ex-Deputy Mayor Certain to Win Nagoya Mayoral Election
17:00 JST, November 25, 2024
Nagoya (Jiji Press)—Ichiro Hirosawa, former deputy mayor of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, is certain to win Sunday’s mayoral election in the central Japan city, defeating his six contenders, including former House of Councillors lawmaker Kohei Otsuka.
The election was effectively a one-on-one battle between Hirosawa, 60, who was endorsed by the Conservative Party of Japan and named by former Mayor Takashi Kawamura as his successor, and Otsuka, 65, who was backed by both ruling and opposition parties in national politics.
The election was held after Kawamura stepped down to run in last month’s House of Representatives election.
During his campaign, Hirosawa emphasized his intention to continue Kawamura’s policies, including cutting the city resident tax and the mayor’s salary. He was also supported by a regional political party headed by Kawamura.
Meanwhile, Otsuka vowed to renew the city government, with the support of Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura.
