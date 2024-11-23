Failed Hyogo Gubernatorial Election Candidate Side Questions X Account Suspension
16:52 JST, November 23, 2024
KOBE (Jiji Press) — The support group for a failed candidate in the recent gubernatorial election in Hyogo Prefecture has filed a criminal complaint with Hyogo prefectural police, claiming that its X accounts were suspended in response to false reports during the campaign.
According to the group, which supported former Amagasaki Mayor Kazumi Inamura, it set up an X account on Nov. 5 ahead of last Sunday’s election, but it was suspended the following day. The suspension lasted until the day before the election.
Another X account created by the group on Nov. 12 was suspended about an hour later. The account remains suspended.
The group believes that the accounts were suspended after several anonymous individuals made false reports of rule violations to the platform operator in order to interfere with Inamura’s campaign. It filed the criminal complaint on Friday.
Susumu Tsukui, a senior member of the group, said at a press conference that the group did not engage in any acts violating the platform’s rules. The account suspensions “had a major impact on the election,” Tsukui argued.
The election was held after Motohiko Saito was ousted from the governor’s office following a no-confidence vote by the prefectural assembly over his alleged power harassment and other problematic behavior. Nevertheless, Saito won re-election.
Inamura, backed by some prefectural assembly members from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, came in second.
Also on Friday, Hyogo prefectural assembly member Kenichi Okutani, who heads the assembly’s special committee investigating the Saito scandal, filed a criminal complaint against Takashi Tachibana, a political group head who also ran in the gubernatorial election.
According to the complaint, Tachibana allegedly damaged Okutani’s reputation by posting false information on X and YouTube between Oct. 31 and Nov. 19.
The social media posts allegedly led to an onslaught of phone calls and faxes to Okutani’s home and workplace, urging him to resign and to stop hiding and come out. He also faced a lot of online slander.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan Election: Japan’s Ruling Bloc Could Seek Broader Coalition Amid Turmoil; CDPJ Hoping to Trigger Change of Government
-
Japan Election: CDPJ Eyes Bringing Together Anti-LDP Forces; Differences with DPFP, JIP Could Be Obstacles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain