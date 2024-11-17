Former Gov. Saito Projected to Win Hyogo Gubernatorial Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Hyogo Prefecture Gov. Motohiko Saito

Former Gov. Motohiko Saito projected to win the gubernatorial election in Hyogo Prefecture on Sunday, according to a tally by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The election was held after the Hyogo prefectural assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Saito over allegations of bullying his subordinates, and Saito lost his position as governor.