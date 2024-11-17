Home>Politics>Elections

Former Gov. Saito Projected to Win Hyogo Gubernatorial Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former Hyogo Prefecture Gov. Motohiko Saito

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:07 JST, November 17, 2024

Former Gov. Motohiko Saito projected to win the gubernatorial election in Hyogo Prefecture on Sunday, according to a tally by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The election was held after the Hyogo prefectural assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Saito over allegations of bullying his subordinates, and Saito lost his position as governor.

