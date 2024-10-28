Japan Election: Business Leaders Call for Stable Government After Election; Regaining the Public’s Trust Imperative

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, center, speaks to the press at the Prime Minister’s Office on Oct. 4.

Business communities have called for a stable government to avoid a political vacuum following the recent House of Representatives election in which the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito failed to secure a majority.

“The people have made a stern judgment on the issue surrounding [the LDP’s] political funds. This should be taken seriously,” said Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

However, Tokura also urged the continuation of government based on the framework of the current ruling parties. “We strongly hope that a stable political structure centered on the LDP and Komeito will be established and that policy-oriented politics will be promoted,” he said.

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “In addition to enhancing the transparency of political funds, we would like the government to regain the trust of the people through the implementation of policies.”