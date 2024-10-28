Home>Politics>Elections

Japan Election: Japan’s LDP Election Chair Koizumi Resigns After Ruling Coalition Lost Majority

Liberal Democratic Party member Shinjiro Koizumi is seen at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

16:29 JST, October 28, 2024

Shinjiro Koizumi, who chairs the Liberal Democratic Party’s Election Strategy Committee, said on Monday that he submitted his resignation for the party position to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, and Ishiba accepted it.

The ruling LDP and coalition partner Komeito lost its majority in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

Koizumi told reporters, “It’s only natural that you should fight with a goal in mind and take responsibility if you don’t achieve the result.”

