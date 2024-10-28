Japan Election: Ruling Bloc Loses Majority; CDPJ Significantly Increases Number of Seats
12:34 JST, October 28, 2024
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito lost its majority in the House of Representatives election on Sunday. The LDP was facing headwinds due to issues such as politics and money.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan significantly increased its seats from before the dissolution of the lower house. This is the first time since the 2009 lower house election that the ruling block fell short of a majority. The LDP maintained its position as the largest force at the house.
The political situation may become more fluid as the ruling and opposition parties begin to fight over the framework of the government.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
Historically, Japanese Elections Common in October; Half Of Lower House Polls Have Been In Final Quarter
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health