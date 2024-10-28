Japan Election: Ruling Bloc Loses Majority; CDPJ Significantly Increases Number of Seats

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo after the House of Representatives election on Sunday.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito lost its majority in the House of Representatives election on Sunday. The LDP was facing headwinds due to issues such as politics and money.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan significantly increased its seats from before the dissolution of the lower house. This is the first time since the 2009 lower house election that the ruling block fell short of a majority. The LDP maintained its position as the largest force at the house.

The political situation may become more fluid as the ruling and opposition parties begin to fight over the framework of the government.