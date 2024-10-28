Japan Election: Main Opposition CDPJ Projected to Secure Over 110 Seats
0:41 JST, October 28, 2024
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan secured 111 seats as of 11:40 p.m. in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally.
The figure exceeded the number of seats the largest opposition party held before the dissolution of the lower house.
