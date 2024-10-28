Home>Politics>Elections

Japan Election: Main Opposition CDPJ Projected to Secure Over 110 Seats

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda smiles on Sunday during an interview with the press following the general election.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:41 JST, October 28, 2024

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan secured 111 seats as of 11:40 p.m. in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally.

The figure exceeded the number of seats the largest opposition party held before the dissolution of the lower house.




