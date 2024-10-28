Home>Politics>Elections

Ruling Coalition of LDP, Komeito Set to Lose Majority in Lower House Election

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:38 JST, October 28, 2024

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has been set to lose majority in the House of Representatives election.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING