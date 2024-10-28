Japan Election: Scandal-Hit LDP Members Projected to Lose

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hakubun Shimomura speaks on Sunday in Tokyo after being projected to lose in the House of Representatives election.

Unaffiliated candidate Hakubun Shimomura is projected to lose his seat in Tokyo Constituency No. 11 in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

Shimomura, a former education minister, was suspended from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the political funds scandal involving party factions.

In Tokyo Constituency No. 7, meanwhile, LDP candidate Tamayo Marukawa is also projected to lose her seat.

Marukawa, who served as minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and as environment minister, switched from the House of Councillors to run in the lower house election. However, she was not allowed to simultaneously run in the proportional representation segment due to her involvement in the political funds scandal.