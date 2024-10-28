Japan Election: PM Shigeru Ishiba Remains Quiet about How to Take Responsibility if Coalition Loses Majority
0:09 JST, October 28, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba did not make it clear how he will take responsibility if the ruling coalition of his Liberal Democratic Part and junior partner Komeito loses its majority following Sunday’s general election.
“I don’t think that’s something I should be talking about while the votes are still being counted,” Ishiba said on Sunday night’s NHK program about how he will take responsibility.
