Japan Election: LDP-Komeito Coalition Projected to Fail to Win Majority, Exit Polls Show
20:15 JST, October 27, 2024
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito are projected to fail to win a majority in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to exit polls by The Yomiuri Shimbun and NTV-affiliated stations.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, has set a goal for his party and its junior coalition partner Komeito to win 233 seats, the minimum for a majority in the 465-seat lower house.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition party, is projected to gain a significant number of seats compared to when the lower house was dissolved, according to the polls.
