Japan Election: LDP-Komeito Coalition Projected to Fail to Win Majority, Exit Polls Show

Shinjiro Koizumi, chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Election Strategy Committee, reacts at the party headquarters in Tokyo, as early projections are announced for Sunday’s general election.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito are projected to fail to win a majority in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, according to exit polls by The Yomiuri Shimbun and NTV-affiliated stations.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, has set a goal for his party and its junior coalition partner Komeito to win 233 seats, the minimum for a majority in the 465-seat lower house.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition party, is projected to gain a significant number of seats compared to when the lower house was dissolved, according to the polls.