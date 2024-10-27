Japan Election: Voter Turnout Stands at 19％ as of 2 p.m.; Over 2 Percentage Points Lower Than 2021
17:28 JST, October 27, 2024
Voter turnout for Sunday’s House of Representatives election stood at 19.14% as of 2 p.m., according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.
The figure was 2.35 percentage points lower than the 2021 lower house election’s voter turnout, which was 21.49% as of 2 p.m. on election day.
