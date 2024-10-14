Japan Prime Minister Ishiba: Lower House Election Prospects Very Tough as Ruling Parties Aim for Majority

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that the upcoming House of Representatives election will be very tough for the Liberal Democratic Party, as the campaign is set to officially kick off on Tuesday.

“I understand that our prospects are extremely tough. We want to do our best and would be grateful if the LDP and Komeito can secure a majority,” Ishiba told reporters at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo.

Prior to this, the prime minister met with LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Election Strategy Committee Chairperson Shinjiro Koizumi at the party headquarters. They are believed to have analyzed the latest strategy that sees the ruling parties winning a majority in the Oct. 27 election.

The LDP considers securing a majority with Komeito in the lower house as constituting a victory.