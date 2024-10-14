Japan Prime Minister Ishiba: Lower House Election Prospects Very Tough as Ruling Parties Aim for Majority
16:50 JST, October 14, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that the upcoming House of Representatives election will be very tough for the Liberal Democratic Party, as the campaign is set to officially kick off on Tuesday.
“I understand that our prospects are extremely tough. We want to do our best and would be grateful if the LDP and Komeito can secure a majority,” Ishiba told reporters at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo.
Prior to this, the prime minister met with LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Election Strategy Committee Chairperson Shinjiro Koizumi at the party headquarters. They are believed to have analyzed the latest strategy that sees the ruling parties winning a majority in the Oct. 27 election.
The LDP considers securing a majority with Komeito in the lower house as constituting a victory.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Forms Cabinet, Announces to Dissolve Lower House on Oct. 9
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health