Japan Prime Minister Ishiba: Political Activity Funds Will Not Be Used for Lower House Election
11:18 JST, October 14, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated Sunday that the Liberal Democratic Party would not allow its members to use political activity funds during campaigning for the upcoming House of Representatives election.
Parties provide the funds to their lawmakers. During Wednesday’s party leader debate, the prime minister said that the money could be used in election campaigning.
However, given that the LDP has pledged to abolish the funds in the future in its campaign pledge for the lower house election, criticisms arose that his remark was contradictory.
“Political activity funds will be used in a restrained manner and within legal limits,” Ishiba explained on a TV program. “We will not use them for elections.”
In response, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda criticized the remark, saying it was “unprovable” since disclosing how the funds are used is not necessary. Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki also said, “[how the funds are used] is unverifiable.”
