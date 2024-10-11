LDP Pledges to Discuss Political Activity Funds with an Eye to Their Abolition; Proposes Goal of ‘0 Disaster Deaths’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Itsunori Onodera, left, chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party, announces the party’s pledges for the lower house race at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will discuss how to deal with political activity funds provided by the party to its lawmakers and consider the funds’ abolition, in response to party factions violating the Political Funds Control Law, according to its pledges for the lower house election announced Thursday.

The party also pledged to establish a disaster prevention agency, advocated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also the president of the ruling party, and to drastically improve conditions at evacuation centers.

The pledges are organized around six principles, including “upholding the rules” and “protecting people’s way of life.” A “policy bank” listing specific measures was also released.

The draft of the pledges only stated that the LDP would work to ensure transparency in the handling of political activity funds, but a stronger expression was used in the pledges actually announced.

In addition to the establishment of a third-party organization to audit the funds, there are also pledges to disclose use for “survey, research, public relations and accommodation expenses” — previously known as “document, correspondence, travel and accommodation expenses” — and to return unused funds to the national treasury.

In light of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January this year, as well as other disasters, the LDP has also proposed that disaster prevention measures aim for “zero disaster-related deaths,” and that beds, kitchens and baths be made available at evacuation centers as soon as possible after a disaster strikes.

In foreign and security policy, the party pledges to “lead efforts to ensure regional security and stability” based on the Japan-U.S. alliance. This is based on the prime minister’s signature policy of creating an “Asian version of NATO,” but the pledges do not include specifics.

Additionally, the party is calling for cash benefits for low-income households to help them deal with high prices.

Regarding social security, the party stressed the need to review the “annual income barrier,” which is said to discourage part-time workers from working more, and to increase basic pension benefits.

The pledges also include the early realization of constitutional reform.