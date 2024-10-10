Survey: Over 1,200 Candidates Expected to Run in Japan’s Lower House Election; High Number Likely due to Lack of Cooperation Among Opposition
17:28 JST, October 10, 2024
More than 1,200 candidates are expected to run in the upcoming House of Representatives election on Oct. 27, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey compiled on Wednesday.
Parties are poised to field additional candidates, and the number of expected to increase further. In the 2021 lower house election, 1,051 candidates ran in the election.
For the single-seat constituency election with 289 seats available, about 1,080 candidates are expected to run, significantly surpassing the 857 candidates who ran in the previous election in 2021.
The lack of cooperation among opposition parties is believed to be affecting the situation, with various parties moving forward with their candidates.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is planning to field 267 candidates, excluding former lawmakers who are not endorsed as a result of their involvement in the political funds scandal. The LDP’s coalition partner Komeito is planning to field candidates in 11 constituencies.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is fielding 207 candidates.
In the proportional representation election with 176 seats available, more than 780 candidates are expected to run, including those also running in the single-seat constituencies.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days