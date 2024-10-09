Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Lower House; Election Set for Oct. 27
17:21 JST, October 9, 2024
The House of Representatives was dissolved at a plenary session on Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for a lower house election that will see official campaigning kick off on Tuesday and voting on Oct. 27.
The government will officially decided on the schedule for the 50th lower house election at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting later in the day.
