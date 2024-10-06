Ishiba: LDP Won’t Officially Back Some Scandal-Tainted Lawmakers; Ishiba Announces Decision After Talks With Party Executives

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that he has decided not to approve election endorsements for Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who received harsh penalties for their involvement in a recent political funds scandal or those who have failed to fulfill their accountability over the matter.

At LDP headquarters in Tokyo on the day, Ishiba discussed with party executives whether the party would allow such lawmakers to run for the upcoming House of Representatives election on the part ticket. Ishiba is also president of the LDP.

After the talks, the prime minister told reporters that the LDP would not officially support 1) candidates who were given punishments heavier than not receiving a party endorsement for an election; 2) candidates who received lighter punishments but the censure remains in effect and they have not fulfilled their accountability before the party’s Political Ethics Hearing Committee; and 3) candidates who are considered to have not fully been accountable and have not received the understanding of their constituencies.

“Elections are the very foundation of democracy,” Ishiba said. “The party will sincerely address each voter, explain as much as possible, and seek the understanding and sympathy of the people.”