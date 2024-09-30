Shigeru Ishiba, Japan’s LDP President, Announces Intention to Dissolve Lower House; General Election Set to Take Place Oct. 27
15:03 JST, September 30, 2024
Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba, who is set to become the next prime minister, said he will dissolve the lower house in the extraordinary Diet session.
The election campaign for the lower house is expected to begin Oct. 15, and the election is set to take place on Oct. 27.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll