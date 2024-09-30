Home>Politics>Elections

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan’s LDP President, Announces Intention to Dissolve Lower House; General Election Set to Take Place Oct. 27

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shigeru Ishiba, Liberal Democratic Party president, photographed on Saturday

15:03 JST, September 30, 2024

Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba, who is set to become the next prime minister, said he will dissolve the lower house in the extraordinary Diet session.

The election campaign for the lower house is expected to begin Oct. 15, and the election is set to take place on Oct. 27.

