Ishiba Elected President of Japan’s Ruling Party, Beats Takaichi in LDP Runoff

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shigeru Ishiba reacts after being elected Liberal Democratic Party president in Tokyo on Friday.

Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba was elected as the party’s 28th president, beating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff in the LDP presidential election on Friday.

Ishiba, 67, is expected to be nominated as the next prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Tuesday. The term for the new LDP president will last through Sept. 30, 2027.

In the runoff held at LDP headquarters, Ishiba earned 215 votes, while Takaichi, 63, received 194 votes.

“Under the [past] leadership of President [Shinzo] Abe, I was appointed LDP secretary general, and we regained power in unity, with the LDP being able to have free and open discussions, the LDP being fair and just, and the LDP being humble. I want to go back to that time again,” Ishiba said after winning the presidential election.

In a press conference held later on Friday, Ishiba hinted at dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election after being elected as prime minister. “After having talks with opposition parties, we must seek the people’s judgment as soon as possible,” Ishiba said.

Asked about whether the LDP would officially support the lawmakers who were involved in the recent political funds scandal involving LDP factions, Ishiba said, “The [party’s] election strategy headquarters will make the decision appropriately, but I will also fulfill my accountability.”

“The LDP must be a party that abides by rules,” he said.

In addition to Ishiba and Takaichi, seven other candidates — former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43; former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49; Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63; Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71; former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68; digital minister Taro Kono, 61, and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68 — sought to lead the ruling party. The candidates to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made up the largest field since 1972, when nominations from party lawmakers became necessary to run in an LDP presidential race.

The LDP leadership race came after Kishida decided not to seek reelection for the party’s presidency. The nine candidates vied for 736 votes, half from Diet members and half from votes cast by rank-and-file members and members of affiliated groups.

“The record number of nine candidates stood for the election. They engaged in a lively and intense debate. They have shown that they are ready for the LDP to change,” Kishida said after Ishiba won the election. “Under the new party president, we must unite and fulfill our responsibilities to the people. As a rank-and-file member, I am also ready to support the new president with all my strength.”

In the first round of voting, Takaichi finished on top with 181 votes, followed by Ishiba with 154. Koizumi, who had initially gained momentum in the 15-day election campaign, came in third with 136 votes. They were followed by Hayashi with 65 votes, Kobayashi with 60 votes, Motegi with 47 votes, Kamikawa with 40 votes, Kono with 30 votes and Kato with 22 votes.

As none of the nine candidates secured a majority of votes, Takaichi and Ishiba faced each other in the runoff, which involved a total of 415 votes: 368 votes from the Diet members and one vote from each of the LDP’s 47 prefectural chapters.

This was the fifth time for Ishiba to run for the LDP presidency. He called this race his “last battle.” With the LDP facing headwinds over the issue of politics and money, Ishiba garnered support from party members as the LDP’s new “face” toward the next lower house election. With his nationwide name recognition, he earned votes widely from rank-and-file members and members of affiliated groups.

The LDP held the leadership race after five out of the six LDP factions, excluding one led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who is currently LDP vice president, dissolved following a recent political funds scandal involving party factions. The LDP hopes that the new president will turn the tide that has been running against the ruling party.

Ishiba has been elected to the lower house 12 times. He previously served in cabinet posts such as defense minister and agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister. He does not belong to any party faction.