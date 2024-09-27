Home>Politics>Elections

Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba reacts after being elected Liberal Democratic Party president in Tokyo on Friday.

15:23 JST, September 27, 2024

Shigeru Ishiba was elected Liberal Democratic Party president in a runoff vote on Friday.

Former LDP Secretary General Ishiba, 67, is poised to be the next prime minister.

