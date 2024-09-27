Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
15:23 JST, September 27, 2024
Shigeru Ishiba was elected Liberal Democratic Party president in a runoff vote on Friday.
Former LDP Secretary General Ishiba, 67, is poised to be the next prime minister.
