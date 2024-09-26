Hyogo Governor To Seek Reelection After No-Confidence Motion; Motohiko Saito Refuses to Dissolve Assembly, Automatically to Lose Post
15:24 JST, September 26, 2024
Gov. Motohiko Saito of Hyogo Prefecture announced Thursday that he will seek re-election after the prefectural assembly unanimously passed a motion of no-confidence against him on Sept. 19.
If a vote of no-confidence is passed, a governor must either resign or dissolve the assembly within 10 days. If they fail to do either of these things, they automatically lose their job.
“I will not dissolve the assembly and I will lose my job,” Saito said at a press conference Thursday.
