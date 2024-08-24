Japan’s LDP Secretary General Motegi Expected to Run to in Party Election; LDP Exec. Said He Will Make Decision Soon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, center, speaks during a press conference in September 2023.

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed to his aides that he intends to run in the party’s presidential election, it has been learned.

Motegi said he “will make a decision in the immediate future,” when asked Friday about whether he plans to enter the race.

Motegi, who has been elected 10 times to the House of Representatives from Tochigi Constituency No. 5, has served as foreign minister and economy, trade and industry minister. Although the faction he previously led has disbanded, Motegi still leads a relatively large political group, which comprises about 40 members.

The LDP presidential election is set to be held on Sept. 27, and the official campaign period is scheduled to start Sept. 12.