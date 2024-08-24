Japan’s LDP Secretary General Motegi Expected to Run to in Party Election; LDP Exec. Said He Will Make Decision Soon
12:16 JST, August 24, 2024
Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed to his aides that he intends to run in the party’s presidential election, it has been learned.
Motegi said he “will make a decision in the immediate future,” when asked Friday about whether he plans to enter the race.
Motegi, who has been elected 10 times to the House of Representatives from Tochigi Constituency No. 5, has served as foreign minister and economy, trade and industry minister. Although the faction he previously led has disbanded, Motegi still leads a relatively large political group, which comprises about 40 members.
The LDP presidential election is set to be held on Sept. 27, and the official campaign period is scheduled to start Sept. 12.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Record Number of Japan’s Career-Track Bureaucrats Quit in Less Than 10 Years; Long Work Hours, Insufficient Pay Likely Among Reasons
-
Panel: Authorities Should Be Able to Hack, Neutralize Cyberattack Sources to Provide Active Cyber Defense
-
U.S. to Reinforce Nuclear Umbrella Over Japan; Agreed on at First Talks by Ministers on Extended Deterrence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan