Tokyo Governor Koike Also Targeted by Threat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—A threatening message warning of an attack using sulfuric acid to blind Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been sent to those linked to the governor, investigative sources said.

Politician Renho, running against Koike in the July 7 Tokyo gubernatorial election, has also received a death threat. The Japanese capital’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incidents as suspected intimidation.

The sources said Monday that a fax message was sent that day to people linked to regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), to which she serves as special adviser, and the office of a party member in the Toshima Ward assembly in Tokyo.

The message contained threats such as “I have obtained a high-performance bomb and sulfuric acid,” “I will pour sulfuric acid on Yuriko Koike and blind her,” and “I will blow up Yuriko Koike’s election office, like with Renho.” The recipients have consulted the MPD.

Renho’s election office received a fax message Sunday morning threatening to “repeatedly stab Renho to death with a knife” and “set up explosives and detonate them on June 24.” The candidate, a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, has filed a police report through an attorney.

The incidents happened during the official campaign period for the gubernatorial election.