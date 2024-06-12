Koike to Seek 3rd Term in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Vows for Improved Version of ‘Great Tokyo Reforms’ (UPDATE 1)
14:34 JST, June 12, 2024 (updated at 16:20 JST)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike officially announced her candidacy on Wednesday for Tokyo’s July 7 gubernatorial election.
Koike, 71, vying for a third term as the capital’s leader, said she will promote an improved version of what she calls her “great Tokyo reforms.” “I have decided to run for the office with that determination,” Koike said on the last day of the regular session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
Campaigning for the election will start June 20.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Announces ‘Satellite’ Launch Sometime Between May 27 and June 4; Japan Calls for Suspension of Launch
-
Japan, China, South Korea to Call for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula; Draft Joint Summit Declaration Shows Details
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Plan Joint Exercise; Moves by China, N. Korea Spur New Cooperation
-
China’s Taiwan Exercises Largest Since Pelosi’s Visit; Even Remote Kinmen and Matsu Islands Encircled
-
Renho Bid for Tokyo Governor Focuses on Criticism of LDP; Incumbent Yuriko Koike Cautious About Support From Ruling Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected