Koike to Seek 3rd Term in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Vows for Improved Version of ‘Great Tokyo Reforms’ (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announces her candidacy for the Tokyo gubernatorial election in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike officially announced her candidacy on Wednesday for Tokyo’s July 7 gubernatorial election.

Koike, 71, vying for a third term as the capital’s leader, said she will promote an improved version of what she calls her “great Tokyo reforms.” “I have decided to run for the office with that determination,” Koike said on the last day of the regular session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.

Campaigning for the election will start June 20.