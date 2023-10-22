- ELECTIONS
Japan Ruling Party Candidate Projected to Lose in Upper House By-Election for Tokushima-Kochi Constituency
20:49 JST, October 22, 2023
An opposition-backed independent candidate, Hajime Hirota, is projected to win the House of Councillors by-election for the Tokushima-Kochi Constituency on Sunday.
According to a projection by The Yomiuri Shimbun, Hirota is likely to defeat Liberal Democratic Party candidate Ken Nishiuchi. Hirota is backed by opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.
Another by-election was held on Sunday, this one for the House of Representative for Nagasaki Constituency No. 4, and the winner is expected to be determined late Sunday or early Monday morning.
The by-elections are viewed as a litmus test of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s strength in general elections.
