Japan, U.S. to Cooperate Regarding Rare Earth-Rich Mud off Japan Coast

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Minami-Torishima Island

To ensure a stable supply of critical minerals, the Japanese and U.S. governments are expected to cooperate in the development of deep-sea mud containing rare earths off the coast of Minami-Torishima Island in Tokyo, according to sources.

In conjunction with the summit scheduled for Thursday in Washington between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump, the two sides are moving toward signing the memorandum. It would establish a working group that cooperates regarding marine mineral resources, with this initiative serving as a central pillar of the summit.

According to the draft memorandum, the working group is expected to focus on rare earth-rich mud around Minami-Torishima — where the Japanese side successfully drilled in a trial test in February — as well as manganese nodules containing such things as rare metals.

The Japanese side will include representatives from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Ministry, and other various entities.

Through the working group, the two countries will promote information sharing and encourage the participation of experts and researchers from both nations.

In addition to exchanging views and sharing information with industrial circles to advance commercial use, they will also consider the mutual use of relevant facilities held by both countries.

China controls most of the global production of rare earths. Beijing has used them as economic coercion through export restrictions imposed on countries such as Japan and the United States. The situation has made securing independent supply sources a key challenge for these countries.

With plans emerging for rare metal mining by Chinese state-owned enterprises in international waters off Minami-Torishima, the U.S. participation in the development of rare-earth rich mud off the island is also seen as an attempt to hold China’s moves in check.