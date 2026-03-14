Japan Defense Agency to Develop AI Intelligence Analysis System for Ground Self-Defense Force by 2027

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency is moving to develop an AI-powered intelligence analysis system for the Self-Defense Forces.

The agency will commission research through fiscal 2027 from Sakana AI, a Tokyo-based AI startup, with the eventual goal of introducing the system to the Ground Self-Defense Force.

The project is intended both to improve the efficiency of information sharing and analysis within military units as well as apply advanced technologies developed by startups to the defense sector.

The new system is designed to use AI throughout the process, from transmitting information to integrating and analyzing it, in order to increase speed and efficiency.

Specifically, when personnel on the front lines use mobile devices or drones to photograph enemy forces, AI would automatically analyze their location and equipment and send the results to headquarters in text form. When enemy information is relayed by voice over radio, AI would automatically convert the received audio into text data.

Information collected by different units would then be integrated by AI and displayed on maps and other tools on monitors at headquarters. The system could also use AI to propose optimal deployments of friendly forces and present those plans to commanders.

Because the new system would run AI directly on individual devices, it would be less vulnerable to adverse conditions caused by communications trouble and could also reduce the risk of information leaks.

If put into operation, it is also expected to help reduce personnel requirements for the Self-Defense Forces. By making use of commercially available products from domestic companies, the government also aims to strengthen Japan’s technological base, reinforce supply-chain resilience and reduce costs.