U.S. to Return Yokohama Navy Housing Area to Japan
The Yomiuri Shimbun
13:01 JST, March 13, 2026
The Japan-U.S. Joint Committee has agreed to return the U.S. Navy’s Negishi Dependent Housing Area to Japan by June 30, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
The 43-hectare area is spread across the Naka, Minami and Isogo wards in Yokohama.
