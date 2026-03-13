U.S. to Return Yokohama Navy Housing Area to Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The U.S. Navy’s Negishi Dependent Housing Area in Yokohama in 2019

The Japan-U.S. Joint Committee has agreed to return the U.S. Navy’s Negishi Dependent Housing Area to Japan by June 30, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The 43-hectare area is spread across the Naka, Minami and Isogo wards in Yokohama.