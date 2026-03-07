Japanese Ruling Parties’ Proposal on Defense Equipment Transfers Aims to Deepen Cooperation with Like-Minded Nations

Photos courtesy of the Ground Self-Defense Force

A medium-range surface-to-air guided missile, left, and a surveillance and control radar

A proposal for easing operational guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, which was submitted by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party on Friday, is expected to promote exports of defense equipment and help deepen cooperation with like-minded nations.

The proposal submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by the coalition calls for abolishing restrictions that limit defense equipment exports to five categories, including rescue and transport. This means the export of all defense equipment would become possible in principle, regardless of its lethality.

“Equipment transfers are an important policy to enhance regional deterrence and response capabilities,” Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference on Friday. “We will accelerate consideration to realize the revision as soon as possible.”

Based on the ruling coalition’s proposal, the government intends to revise the guidelines as early as this spring at a National Security Council meeting to be attended by nine Cabinet ministers.

Under the current guidelines, exportable defense equipment is restricted to the five categories of rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping, with exceptions made for items such as those developed through international cooperation. The proposal calls for eliminating this rule and allowing the transfer of all finished products, parts, technology and services, in principle.

The revision includes the lifting of a ban on exports of arms that the Self-Defense Forces Law defines as having lethal and destructive capabilities, such as missiles and destroyers, according to the proposal.

Specifically, defense equipment will be classified as either arms or non-arms. Certain procedural safeguards will be introduced for arms transfers. The proposal seeks to have the National Security Council conduct screenings, while calling for limiting exports of such items to countries with which Japan has signed defense equipment transfer agreements. Currently, there are 17 such countries. Arms exports even to these countries would be prohibited, in principle, if combat occurs there, unless there are special circumstances. Non-lethal items, such as bulletproof vests, would not be restricted.

The 17 countries include the United States, Britain, Australia and emerging Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines and Vietnam. Many of these countries are facing China’s aggressive maritime expansion in the South China Sea, and enhancing their defense capabilities is an urgent task. According to Defense Ministry sources, the Philippines has expressed interest in purchasing used destroyers of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, while Indonesia has shown interest in used submarines. The abolition of the five categories would pave the way for exporting such defense equipment.

If like-minded nations increasingly adopt common defense equipment, interoperability between their forces will improve, making it possible to share equipment in emergencies. This is expected to widen what Koizumi called “relationships of mutual support,” primarily in the Indo-Pacific, eventually enhancing Japan’s deterrence and response capabilities.

Along with the expansion of the market, the major shift is also likely to strengthen the Japanese defense industry’s foundation. In addition to paid exports, there would also be a significant widening of items involved in the government’s official security assistance program, under which defense equipment is provided to partner nations for free.

Arms ban for Ukraine to stay

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition did not include in its proposal the lifting of a ban on arms support to Ukraine, which had been a key focus. Ukraine is not one of the nations with which Japan has signed a defense equipment transfer agreement and thus is not eligible for Japan’s arms exports. Signing such an agreement with Japan would make Ukraine an eligible country, but due to ongoing combat with Russia, arms exports would be prohibited unless special circumstances exist. While some JIP members called for permitting arms exports to Ukraine, there was wariness among LDP members arguing that the exports could be seen as fueling the conflict.

Japan’s support for Ukraine has primarily focused on non-weapon items such as bulletproof vests and protective masks, and this stance is expected to continue even if the guidelines are revised.