Japan’s Defense Ministry to Dispatch Aircraft to Evacuate Its Nationals in Countries Around Iran
17:13 JST, March 5, 2026
Japan is preparing to deploy Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to countries around Iran to evacuate Japanese nationals in response to the situation in the region, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.
On Thursday, Koizumi revealed on X that the Defense Ministry would begin making concrete preparations — such as selecting the evacuation points, personnel and aircraft — before coordinating the evacuations.
