Japan’s Defense Ministry to Dispatch Aircraft to Evacuate Its Nationals in Countries Around Iran

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:13 JST, March 5, 2026

Japan is preparing to deploy Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to countries around Iran to evacuate Japanese nationals in response to the situation in the region, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

On Thursday, Koizumi revealed on X that the Defense Ministry would begin making concrete preparations — such as selecting the evacuation points, personnel and aircraft — before coordinating the evacuations.

