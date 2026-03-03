Hot word :

Japan, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Training to Defend, Recapture Remote Island; ‘Iron Fist’ Kicks off on Tanegashima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Maritime Self-Defense Force LCAC is seen during the Japan-U.S. joint “Iron Fist” exercise on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday.

11:54 JST, March 3, 2026

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps began a joint drill on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday.

The live-wire drill, dubbed “Iron Fist,” was observed by the press on Monday.

About 1,800 personnel are participating in the annual exercise, which simulates defending and recapturing a remote island.

It is the first time for the drill to be held on Tanegashima Island.

During the landing training, two landing craft air cushion vessels (LCACs) from the tank landing ship Osumi approached landing points, and members of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade landed vehicles equipped with mortars.

U.S. Marines also conducted training to rappel from an Osprey transport aircraft.

The drill on the island is scheduled to be held through Wednesday.

