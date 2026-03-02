Japan Police Told to Boost Security, Vigilance Around U.S., Israel, Iran Facilities
21:00 JST, March 2, 2026
The National Police Agency instructed prefectural police departments on Sunday to enhance security and vigilance around facilities related to the United States, Israel, and Iran within Japan.
This follows Iran’s declaration of revenge after the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in U.S.-Israeli attacks.
In an administrative notice, the NPA requested an increased police presence and more neighborhood patrols around locations including the embassies of these countries and U.S. military bases in Japan, among other measures, depending on the situation.
