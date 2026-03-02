Hot word :

Japan Police Told to Boost Security, Vigilance Around U.S., Israel, Iran Facilities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The National Police Agency in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:00 JST, March 2, 2026

The National Police Agency instructed prefectural police departments on Sunday to enhance security and vigilance around facilities related to the United States, Israel, and Iran within Japan.

This follows Iran’s declaration of revenge after the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in U.S.-Israeli attacks.

In an administrative notice, the NPA requested an increased police presence and more neighborhood patrols around locations including the embassies of these countries and U.S. military bases in Japan, among other measures, depending on the situation.

