Red Tape for Japan’s Self-Defense Forces Reservists to Lessen When Working Regular Jobs, Law to Be Revised in Diet Session
14:45 JST, February 18, 2026
Procedures for Self-Defense Forces reserve personnel to engage in their regular job are expected to go smoothly as the Defense Ministry has planned to submit a relevant bill to a special Diet session convened Wednesday.
The bill would make it easier for public servants to work second jobs and is aimed at helping resolve the shortage of SDF reserve candidates.
Currently, reservists must take paid leave to engage in SDF’s duties. The new system will allow them to receive both their regular workplace salary and their reservist allowance without having to use their paid leave.
SDF reserve personnel are part-time national public servants in the special service. They hold regular jobs and are mobilized during emergencies or disasters to provide logistical support, among other duties.
National and local public servants have an obligation by law “to give undivided attention to duty.” Currently, when serving as SDF reserve members, permission must be obtained each time from their workplace supervisor. The bill exempts them from this requirement if they obtain permission from their supervisor when becoming a reserve officer. As a special exception, they are exempted from the obligation to give their undivided attention to duty .
The bill, titled a “special draft law for SDF reserve personnel with second jobs,” is a special measure under the National Public Service Law and the Local Public Service Law. It will also apply to SDF ready reserve personnel, who will be assigned on the front lines with SDF personnel during emergencies.
