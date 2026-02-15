Japan to Strictly Control Exports of Lethal Defense Equipment While Mulling Expanding Exports’ Range

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Maritime Self-Defense Force’s destroyer Mogami

The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering expanding the range of defense equipment that can be exported and controlling their exports based on their lethality by reviewing the operational guideline of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, it has been learned.

Regarding highly deadly weapons such as missiles, the government will have the National Security Council (NSC), attended by the prime minster and relevant ministers, decide whether to export such weapons to avoid the risk of escalating international conflicts and gain public understanding by establishing strict procedures for expanding exports, according to multiple sources close to the government and the LDP.

Under the current operational guideline, defense equipment that can be exported is limited to five categories: rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping. The government plans to revise the guideline as early as this spring and scrap the “five categories” because the government believes that this rule is preventing the expansion of defense equipment exports. Ahead of this revision, the LDP will compile a proposal on the revisions of the guideline to the government in March.

In December, the LDP compiled a draft summary of issues, including that a matter for consideration is lifting the ban on the export of weapons as defined by the Self-Defense Forces Law. Currently, weapons refer to equipment designed to injure or kill people or inflict damage and include highly lethal weapons such as tanks, destroyers and missiles. Japan will be able to export these weapons if the “five-category rule” is eliminated.

On the other hand, without any restrictions on defense equipment exports, Japan could be seen as involved in overseas conflicts through the export of equipment, so the government is considering control measures.

The draft revision of the operational guideline proposes classifying defense equipment according to its use and killing capability and establishing examination procedures. Specifically, cabinet ministers will make political decisions regarding highly lethal equipment, meaning the NSC will decide whether or not to allow their exports to third countries, according to the sources.

Regarding the exports of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), there is a proposal to put stricter procedures in place and require Cabinet approval for export. For non-weapons such as bulletproof vests and surveillance radars, the government will make it possible to make decisions through administrative-level discussions, the sources said.

Export destinations are expected to be limited to countries with which Japan has signed an agreement concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, which requires exported equipment to be used in accordance with the U.N. Charter, which advocates for the maintenance of international peace and security. Japan has concluded the agreement with more than a dozen countries, including the United States, Britain and India.