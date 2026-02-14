Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Meets with Italian Counterpart, Confirms Cooperation on Next-Generation Fighter Jet
16:25 JST, February 14, 2026
MUNICH — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto for about 20 minutes as part of his current visit to Germany on Friday (Saturday in Japan), where the two confirmed cooperation toward the success joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy.
Before this, Koizumi held talks with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. They shared the view that cooperation between Japan and NATO, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea is important from the perspective of deterrence, and that cooperation needs to be strengthened.
Koizumi also exchanged views with his New Zealand and Canadian counterparts on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Japan and the two countries, respectively.
In the meantime, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was set to attend the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting to be held in Munich on Saturday.
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture