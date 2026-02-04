Levels of Enthusiasm Differ within Japan’s Ruling Parties on Export of Defense Equipment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Candidates in the ruling parties differ in enthusiasm on the promotion of Japanese defense equipment export, according to a recent Yomiuri Shimbun survey on candidates in the upcoming House of Representatives election.

About points of contention on which respondents place importance, “diplomacy and national security” was ranked fifth, being cited by 27% of respondents.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, intended to make strengthening defense capabilities a major point of contention for this election.

But fewer than 50% of LDP candidates and fewer than 30% of Japan Innovation Party candidates replied that they consider the issue a high priority.

While 80% of JIP candidates supported an increase of defense equipment exports, 49% of LDP candidates replied so, indicating a complex difference in opinion inside the ruling bloc.

Among LDP candidates, 38% replied they generally support the plan.

Concerning guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology overseas, the government and ruling parties aim to abolish the limitations which allow for only five categories of fully assembled equipment to be exported as early as this spring.

The JIP, which vows to play “a role of accelerator” for the Takaichi administration’s policies, wants to abolish most of conditions restricting defense equipment export and instead leave decisions to the government’s discretion.

However, many LDP members are considering a certain level of limitations on exports by, for example, strictly screening planned exports. Even among those with interests in defense affairs, several LDP candidates replied they generally support.

In contrast, 36% of Centrist Reform Alliance candidates opposed and 42% generally opposed. CRA candidates have shown strong opposition to Takaichi’s stance on the issue.

Opinions among ruling party candidates also differ over a numerical target of government spending related to national security, including the defense budget.

This fiscal year, the government moved forward with efforts to raise the percentage of national security expenditures against the nation’s gross domestic product to 2% two years earlier than previously scheduled.

While 79% of JIP candidates said the percentage against the GDP should be raised above 2%, 38% of LDP candidates replied so. Fifty-nine percent of LDP candidates and 55% of CRA candidates replied that the percentage should be capped at around 2%.

From now, the government and ruling parties aim to proceed with debates by the end of this year about revising the three national security documents, including the National Security Strategy, as well as the numerical target and how to secure revenue sources.

Securing revenue sources is essential for increasing government spending for national security-related affairs.

Because doing so could result in an increase of burdens on the people, it seems a remarkable number of candidates replied they aim to keep status quo.