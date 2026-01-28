ASDF Helps Refuel South Korea Aircraft; Japan Hopes to Facilitate Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Black Eagles of the South Korean Air Force are seen at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Naha Air Base in Naha on Wednesday.

The Air Self-Defense Force provided refueling support to the Black Eagles, the aerobatic team of the South Korean Air Force, at Naha Air Base in Naha on Wednesday.

This marks the first time the ASDF has provided refueling support to the Korea Air Force.

As part of Japan-South Korea defense cooperation, the Japanese government is seeking to use this opportunity as a stepping stone toward concluding an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) with South Korea.

The aerobatic team will participate in the World Defense Show, an international exhibition of defense equipment, in Saudi Arabia in February. Due to range limitations, it needed to refuel en route to Saudi Arabia, prompting a request for support from the Japanese Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces.

The nine-aircraft squadron landed sequentially at the base starting around 10:00 a.m on the day. ASDF personnel interacted with the pilots and refueled the planes.

The refueling support was rendered under the “loan of supplies” provision under Article 116 of the Self-Defense Forces Law, which allows the Self-Defense Forces to lend fuel and other items to foreign militaries or external organizations.

Concluding an ACSA between the Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military would enable the more seamless and comprehensive mutual provision of fuel and food supplies, enhancing operational flexibility. The Defense Ministry also aims to use this support as momentum toward concluding an ACSA.

There was a plan last November for the ASDF to provide refueling support to the Black Eagles. However, it was canceled after South Korean aircraft flew near the Takeshima group of islets in Shimane Prefecture.

The importance of security cooperation was reaffirmed during the summit meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Jan.13, prompting the two nations to advance preparations for resuming defense exchanges.