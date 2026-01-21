Japan, South Korea Defense Ministers Mull Meeting Soon; Nations Work to Repair Damaged Relationship

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi

Tokyo and Seoul have been coordinating a meeting between their defense ministers in Japan as early as this month, according to several Japanese government sources.

It is intended to revitalize bilateral defense exchanges, which have been halted since Japan canceled a plan to refuel a South Korean Air Force aircraft last November. The planned meeting is also aimed at rebuilding the two nations’ cooperative relationship and enhancing deterrence against North Korea, which continues to move forward with nuclear and missile development.

According to the sources, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back is scheduled to visit Japan later this month, and Koizumi plans to invite Ahn to his home turf of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture for talks. The ministers are also expected to visit the U.S. naval base in the city and confirm trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Koizumi and Ahn are also known to have talked privately over the phone in late December, during which they are believed to have made efforts to improve relations.

In November last year, Japan suspended a plan to provide refueling support for a South Korean Air Force aircraft at a Self-Defense Forces base following revelations that the South Korean aircraft which was to receive the support had flown around the Takeshima islets in Shimane Prefecture. Subsequently, a South Korean military band declined to participate in the SDF’s Marching Festival; a joint search and rescue exercise was also cancelled.

The two countries held a summit meeting on Jan. 13 in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home turf of Nara Prefecture and affirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation, paving the way for the resumption of defense exchanges.

The planned meeting, if realized, will be the first defense ministerial meeting since the one held in conjunction with an international conference in Malaysia in November.

Former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani agreed on reciprocal visits with the South Korean side during his visit to South Korea last September, and Ahn’s visit to Japan is part of that agreement. Koizumi is also said to be keen on visiting South Korea soon.