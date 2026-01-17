Japan, India Agree on Quad’s Importance; Foreign Ministers Agree to Establish Dialogues to Promote Cooperation
12:55 JST, January 17, 2026
NEW DELHI – The Japanese and Indian foreign ministers agreed on the importance that cooperation among Quad members is important during talks in New Delhi on Friday.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also shared concerns about the coercive measures taken by certain countries, with China’s economic measures in mind.
During the meeting on Friday, the two ministers agreed to establish the Japan–India AI Strategic Dialogue to promote cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence. Japan hopes to promote joint development of AI and AI-related human resources with India, which has a large pool of talent in the information technology field.
In the area of economic security, both nations agreed also to establish the Japan–India Private-Sector Dialogue on Economic Security, which will be attended by business organizations in both countries, such as the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and the Confederation of Indian Industry. The first meeting is scheduled to be held by March.
The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Japan, India, the United States and Australia that has the aim of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Prior to the meeting, Motegi also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
