Japan’s Defense Minister Pushed Ahead with U.S. Amid China Coercion Despite Fears of Demands

The Associated Press

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi, left, speaks during a meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on Thursday in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi proceeded with his first visit to the United States, despite the risk of being set a specific target for increased defense spending, as he judged that strengthening Japan-U.S. cooperation is essential for deterring China.

His aim was to emphasize Japan’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and to leverage his personal relationships with the U.S. side to keep the country engaged in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I appreciate the attitude that there is nothing to demand of Japan,” said Koizumi during the talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, preemptively expressing gratitude for remarks made by the secretary at a joint press conference in October regarding Japan’s defense budget increase.

The Japan-U.S. defense chiefs’ meeting in Washington materialized under the initiative of Koizumi. Koizumi had been considering a visit to the United States early this year, but some within the Defense Ministry were skeptical about the potential outcomes.

Japan had only recently explained during the October talks its plans to accelerate the realization of the defense spending increase target and revise the three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, to within 2026. “It would be difficult for Japan to propose anything new,” said a senior Defense Ministry official.

There were also concerns that the U.S. side might demand a specific numerical target for the defense spending increase.

Nevertheless, Koizumi kept insisting on the visit because of a sense of crisis over China’s growing military coercion. With U.S. President Donald Trump taking a more conciliatory stance toward China, there is concern that China might intensify provocations to drive a wedge between Tokyo and Washington.

Japanese Self-Defense Forces planes were targeted by radar from Chinese aircraft from its aircraft carrier on Dec. 6. Three days later, Chinese and Russian strategic bombers flew on a route toward Tokyo.

Koizumi decided that it was necessary to reaffirm with Hegseth that the Japan-U.S. security alliance remains solid. Three days after the China-Russia flight, Koizumi and Hegseth spoke over the phone and agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting during the early stages of the new year.

Fruitful talks

Koizumi exchanged contact information with Hegseth when the latter visited Japan in autumn and aimed to realize the recent meeting by leveraging their personal relationship. Once the meeting was set, Koizumi repeatedly simulated his responses to Hegseth’s remarks with senior Defense Ministry officials.

At the meeting, Koizumi reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue strengthening its defense capabilities and increasing defense spending. He showed his support for the Trump administration’s “peace through strength” policy and refrained from taking a clear stance on the attack on Venezuela, which has drawn criticism from the international community, thereby demonstrating his willingness to align himself with the administration.

Koizumi’s strategy was successful, with Hegseth welcoming Japan’s efforts and expressing his further support.

‘Make the Alliance Great Always’

The number of joint Japan-U.S. training exercises in fiscal 2024 doubled from 10 years prior to 51. The two defense chiefs confirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation through Japan-U.S. training and improving the command and control framework, including the granting of operational command authority to the U.S. Forces Japan headquarters.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. defense industries through the joint production and maintenance of defense equipment. Japan aims to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance on multiple levels and solidify it as the foundation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During a speech in Hawaii prior to the talks, Koizumi appealed to the U.S. side by putting his spin on the Trump administration’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, saying, “Make the Alliance Great Always.”