Koizumi, Hegseth Hit Gym to Show Japan-U.S. Alliance’s Strength
21:00 JST, January 16, 2026
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth “showed the actual physical strength” of the Japan-U.S. alliance as they worked out together with U.S. Army soldiers in Virginia on Thursday morning.
Koizumi is visiting the United States to hold talks with Hegseth and other officials.
The meeting between Koizumi and Hegseth was held later on Thursday. In the meeting, Hegseth said, “We got up and showed the actual physical strength of the U.S.-Japanese alliance.” He said that they worked out with the Old Guard, which is one of the oldest units in the U.S. Army. Hegseth added, “It was just a great demonstration.”
In his reply, Koizumi said, “The training was extremely intense, and as a result of giving it my all until the very end, I developed mild dehydration.” Koizumi said that he had a medical checkup done by the American team, and he was feeling great when he met with Hegseth. Koizumi said: “First, Japan must exert every effort. Then the United States will support us. I feel as though I have embodied the very essence of the Japan-U.S. alliance.”
Hegseth heard this remark and responded with a thumbs-up.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japanese Public, Private Sectors to Partner on ¥3 Tril. Project to Develop Domestic AI, SoftBank to Be Key Firm Involved
-
Japan Seeks to Enhance Defense Capabilities in Pacific as 3 National Security Documents to Be Revised
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Bank of Japan Considered U.S. Tariffs, Coming Shunto Wage Hike Talks in Its Decision to Raise Interest Rates
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture